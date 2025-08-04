Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

Wild brawl breaks out among fans in stands at WWE SummerSlam, caught on video

Video captures hair pulling, punches and kicks

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
A large fight occurred outside the ring at WWE’s SummerSlam on Sunday, and it was not the Cody Rhodes-John Cena street fight.

A video posted to X captured what appeared to be three female fans going at it in the stands, and then a male fan grabbing one of the women and pulling her away from behind.

Another man appeared to grab the male fan, and two women from the ruckus exchanged some hair-pulling and punches.

SummerSlam set

An arena scene of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' victory during SummerSlam on Aug. 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Cooper Neill/WWE via Getty Images)

A total of six fans appeared to be directly involved, although only one woman was seen throwing punches in the video. However, the woman in the red pants appeared to land a kick on one of the men after security settled most of the madness down.

It is unclear what provoked the brouhaha.

There were 60,531 people in attendance for night two of the event at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets. In all, attendance was listed as 113,722 for the weekend.

SummerSlam

Jey Uso makes his entrance through the crowd during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images)

SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 SEES CODY RHODES TOP JOHN CENA FOR THE WWE TITLE, BROCK LESNAR RETURN

The event saw both of its top championships change hands a total of three times. On night one, CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, his glory was short-lived after his longtime rival Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after revealing he was not injured, hitting Punk with a curb stomp to win the title.

On Sunday, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to take back the WWE Championship, which he had lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41. The two shared an emotional moment in the ring.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes in the ring

John Cena, left, congratulates Cody Rhodes after Rhodes won and became the WWE Undisputed Champion during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 3, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Afterward, Brock Lesnar surprised the entire crowd and attacked Cena, re-igniting one of the company's greatest rivalries of all time.

WWE's "Monday Night Raw" is sure to revisit these storylines at 8 p.m. ET.

