Wild brawl breaks out among fans in stands at WWE SummerSlam, caught on video

A large fight occurred outside the ring at WWE’s SummerSlam on Sunday, and it was not the Cody Rhodes-John Cena street fight.

A video posted to X captured what appeared to be three female fans going at it in the stands, and then a male fan grabbing one of the women and pulling her away from behind.

Another man appeared to grab the male fan, and two women from the ruckus exchanged some hair-pulling and punches.

A total of six fans appeared to be directly involved, although only one woman was seen throwing punches in the video. However, the woman in the red pants appeared to land a kick on one of the men after security settled most of the madness down.

It is unclear what provoked the brouhaha.

There were 60,531 people in attendance for night two of the event at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets. In all, attendance was listed as 113,722 for the weekend.

SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 SEES CODY RHODES TOP JOHN CENA FOR THE WWE TITLE, BROCK LESNAR RETURN

The event saw both of its top championships change hands a total of three times. On night one, CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, his glory was short-lived after his longtime rival Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after revealing he was not injured, hitting Punk with a curb stomp to win the title.

On Sunday, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to take back the WWE Championship, which he had lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41. The two shared an emotional moment in the ring.

Afterward, Brock Lesnar surprised the entire crowd and attacked Cena, re-igniting one of the company's greatest rivalries of all time.

WWE's "Monday Night Raw" is sure to revisit these storylines at 8 p.m. ET.

