White Sox’ Mike Clevinger questioned about walkout song before home debut

White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger made his home debut in Chicago on Friday, and his walkout song selection raised an eyebrow or two.

Clevinger, who threw six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Baltimore Orioles , came out of the bullpen before the game to "Gold Digger" by Kanye West, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Are you a music producer? No? OK. Well if you have a baseball question , I’m here for you," Clevinger said when asked about the song selection, per the publication.

In January, a woman named Olivia Finestead posted on her Instagram alleging that she was the mother of Clevinger’s child and claimed he had fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and "finally left when he strangled me."

"Mike Clevinger you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant," she said, adding that the pitcher "threw chew spit on our baby."

Major League Baseball investigated the claims, announcing in March that Clevinger would not face any discipline.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger," MLB said. "The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

"As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation."

The White Sox lost their third straight game on Friday despite Clevinger’s quality start, as Chicago’s bullpen allowed six runs over the last three innings.

"I don’t want to say we just beat ourselves," Clevinger said, "but it feels like every game we kind of feel like we beat ourselves."

The White Sox fell to 5-9 with the loss.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.