White Sox's Mike Clevinger avoids discipline as MLB closes probe into claims of domestic, child abuse

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger avoided discipline after Major League Baseball investigated claims of domestic and child abuse against him.

MLB said Sunday that league officials interviewed more than 15 people and reviewed documents and electronic records as part of its investigation into the claims. MLB decided not to discipline Clevinger.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger," MLB said. "The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.

"As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards’ recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation."

The White Sox said in a statement they accepted the decision.

"The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter," the team said. "We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter."

Clevinger reported to spring training last month after signing a one-year deal with Chicago. He said at the time he would be exonerated.

The allegations surfaced on Jan. 24 when a woman named Olivia Finestead posted on her Instagram alleging that she was the mother of Clevinger’s child and claimed he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were "from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and "finally left when he strangled me."

"Mike Clevinger you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant," she said, adding the pitcher "threw chew spit on our baby."

The righty signed a one-year, $12 million deal in December. MLB’s probe reportedly predated his agreement with the team.