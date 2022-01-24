Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

What prompted Tom Brady’s rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

Brady approached referee Shawn Hochuli looking for a flag on Von Miller

By Megan Turner | OutKick
For the first time in Tom Brady‘s career, the veteran quarterback was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

While Brady was often under duress during the game — taking three sacks — one strip-sack by Rams pass rusher Von Miller left the QB with a bloody lip.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Brady approached referee Shawn Hochuli looking for a flag on Miller — as the top of Miller’s helmet left the QB’s mouth bleeding slightly — but was met with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Though the penalty marked the QB’s first unsportsmanlike conduct call in his career, Hochuli explained the flag after the game.

"He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language," Hochuli said. "As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer."

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19:  Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the 4th quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Around the NFL reports that while Brady was knocked back a step or two, he didn’t come close to falling down as a result of the contact.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls out instructions in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Despite the conversations surrounding the unusual penalty, the veteran QB’s future has also been a topic — Brady was repeatedly asked after the game if he was thinking about hanging up his cleats, and he repeatedly dodged answering it.

Even if this was Brady’s final game — he’ll never forget it and neither will we.