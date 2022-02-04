What is ROC? Russia restricted at Winter Olympics just like Tokyo

Russian athletes will not be representing their homeland at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics this time around – much like the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes from the country will instead be representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) as there will be no mention of the country or the flag at the Games. However, Russian athletes were seen wearing their flag's colors on their sleeves while they marched at the opening ceremony.

The latest rules and restrictions on Russian athletes participating in the Olympics came last year from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The sanctions against the country came amid the country’s cover-up of anti-doping data.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) spotted strange anomalies in Russia’s lab files related to doping. WADA investigators said evidence had been deleted and spurious information added, including messages to tarnish the reputation of former lab director Grigory Rodchenkov.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) described the tampering in 2019 as "flagrant manipulation" and "an insult to the sporting movement."

WADA said the edits were made while the lab was blocked by Russian law enforcement. Moscow denied any wrongdoing.

The CAS cut Russia’s four-year sanction to two.

In December, WADA President Witold Banka hailed the court’s decision despite the sanction cut.

"The (CAS) panel has clearly upheld our findings that the Russian authorities brazenly and illegally manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data in an effort to cover up an institutionalized doping scheme," Banka said in a statement.

Russian athletes entered Beijing’s National Stadium on Friday night for the Olympics’ opening ceremony. Russia sent 212 athletes to compete in the various events at the Winter Games.

The ROC is heavily favored in the figure skating competition. Anna Shcherbakova, Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva could all medal during their events this month.