Wayne Rooney responds to Tom Brady's 'very unfair' criticism during his brief stint as Birmingham City manager

Former English soccer star Wayne Rooney felt slighted by what he felt was a "very unfair" characterization by NFL legend Tom Brady during a recent episode of the new docuseries following Birmingham City FC.

The Amazon Prime series, "Built In Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," follows the English soccer club during the 2024-2025 season under new ownership, which Brady joined as a minority owner in 2023.

In a clip circulating on social media, Brady was overheard questioning Rooney’s "work ethic" after watching a day’s training and preparation. Rooney briefly served as the club’s manager in 2023 before getting fired just months later in early 2024.

"I’m a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic," Brady said in the clip. "I mean, I don’t know. I don’t have great instincts on that."

Rooney responded to the remark in a recent episode of his show on the BBC, "The Wayne Rooney Show."

"I think it was a very unfair comment. I mean, when I went into Birmingham, they were in a mess, really," the Manchester United legend began. "I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the day is a little bit lighter anyway, and I don’t think he really understood football that well at the time. Maybe he does now."

Despite taking offense to the remark, Rooney did give credit to Brady’s methods that won him seven Super Bowl titles.

"But what he does understand is he’s a hard worker. We know that. So, that’s why I’m really disappointed with the comment because football is not NFL. NFL works for three months of a year. Players do need rest as well. So, I think he was very unfair, the way he’s come out and portrayed that.

"Listen, I respect Tom Brady massively. He’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest athlete of all time, and Birmingham do look like they’re getting it right now, which is good."

Rooney was sacked after just 83 days at the helm of Birmingham City. He recorded just two wins in 15 matches as the club was relegated that season. Now, Birmingham City is one league away from the Premier League after securing a promotion last season.

