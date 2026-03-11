Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts reveals he nearly quit football

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts opened up Monday about a time when he started to question whether he wanted to continue pursuing his football career.

During an appearance on ABC’s "Good Morning America," Hurts was promoting his new book "Better Than a Touchdown." The hosts played a video from a fan who asked him whether there was a time when he wanted to quit altogether and how he was able to get through his own self-doubt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A time where I wanted to quit," he said. "There was a time, I was actually just reflecting on this, there was a time in college where I really questioned, ‘What’s going on? Where do I go from here?’ I had a lot of adversity in front of me. I was counted out. I was doubted. Broken down and dissected and all these different ways. I just persevered.

"My passion overcame every ounce of doubt, overcame every ounce of fear. And I think that’s the No. 1 thing in life. … You gotta have the courage to press forward. Without the courage and perseverance and resilience and the passion, I wouldn’t be here today."

Hurts was the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide when he began his collegiate career. He was replaced in the 2018 SEC Championship Game by Tua Tagovailoa, who eventually led the team to a comeback win over Georgia.

RAVENS BACK OUT OF TRADE WITH RAIDERS FOR STAR MAXX CROSBY IN RARE MOVE

After that, Hurts transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners for one more season. He was able to legitimize himself as an NFL prospect during the 2019 season.

He entered the NFL Draft in 2020 and the Eagles chose him in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick. He was in a draft class with Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

Hurts was able to work to get the starting spot and helped lead the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, including a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He’s the only quarterback from the draft class to get a ring so far.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Over his career, Hurts earned three Pro Bowl selections. He has 17,891 passing yards and 110 touchdown passes. He won the Super Bowl LIX MVP award.