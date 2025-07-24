Expand / Collapse search
Premier League

Former Premier League player George Baldock's cause of death revealed as drowning accident

Baldock, 31, was discovered dead in a swimming pool at his home in Greece

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 24

Officials have released the cause of death of former English Premier League player George Baldock, who was found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Greece in October. 

The Milton Keynes Coroners Court revealed at an inquest hearing on Wednesday that the 31-year-old soccer player had died as a result of drowning. A post-mortem examination found no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. 

George Baldock runs

George Baldock of Sheffield United runs during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on Dec. 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

According to the record of inquest reviewed by Fox News Digital, officials discovered that Baldock "had a very large heart that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrhythmias." 

The Mayo Clinic describes heart arrhythmias as an irregular heartbeat, either too fast or too slow. While heart arrhythmias can be harmless for some, in other cases, they can cause "life-threatening symptoms." 

Baldock’s death was ruled an accident. 

Bladock, who had played for the Greek national team, was discovered in the swimming pool of his residence in Attica, Greece, on Oct. 9. First responders attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. 

George Baldock claps

George Baldock of Greece reacts after the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Greece and the Republic of Ireland at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, on June 16, 2023. (Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GREEK SOCCER PLAYER GEORGE BALDOCK FOUND DEAD IN ATHENS HOME; INVESTIGATORS RULE OUT FOUL PLAY

Bladock was born in England and played for Sheffield United for seven seasons – three in the Premier League. He signed with Panathinaikos Football Club, a member of the Super League Greece, in 2024, making an appearance for the club just three days before his death. 

He appeared in 12 matches with Greece's national team and last appeared in a game in March in a match against Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs.

George Baldock jersey

The Greece players hold up a shirt bearing George Baldock's name and number after their victory over England during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 10, 2024 in London. (Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

"There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the untimely loss of one of our young people," the Greek Soccer Federation said in a statement at the time. "This moment calls for silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family. Goodbye."

