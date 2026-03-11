Pro wrestling star asks for help finding missing brother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling star Shotzi Blackheart wrote on social media Tuesday that her brother was missing in the San Francisco area and was in desperate need of help.

Shotzi, whose real name is Ashley Alfaro, wrote that her brother Deano Urbanski was missing.

"My brother Deano is missing," she wrote on X. "His car was found crashed near Fort Mason/ Marina District - San Francisco, and security footage shows him walking away from the vehicle afterward. He may be confused or disoriented.

"He is currently undergoing dialysis and is not himself, so we are very worried about his safety."

She encouraged followers to reach out to a detective if they happen to see him.

Shotzi was born in Santa Clara County, California, and embarked on a pro wrestling journey that started in Oakland, California, and led her to the heights of WWE. She departed WWE last year and hit the independent circuit, finding renewed popularity.

She made her debut with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in June 2025, where she became the company’s women’s world featherweight champion.

Earlier Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reported that she re-signed with MLW.

"I’ve been at every MLW taping since June," she told the outlet. "They were one of the first companies to hit me up when my WWE contract ended, and it has turned into my favorite creative playground. It’s a company that truly believes in me."