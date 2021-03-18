Washington's Terry McLaurin excited over team's reported signing of Curtis Samuel

Washington Football Team star Terry McLaurin appeared to be excited upon hearing that his Ohio State teammate was set to line up next to him on the field starting in the 2021 season.

Curtis Samuel agreed to a three-year deal with Washington on Wednesday, ESPN reported. The deal is reportedly worth $34.5 million. Samuel had been with the Carolina Panthers for the first four seasons of his career and now will reunite with McLaurin and coach Ron Rivera.

McLaurin was really hyped on Twitter about the reported deal.

"We really talked about this in the dorms freshman year," McLaurin tweeted.

McLaurin and Samuel were on the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes team that went 11-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. The team would lose 31-0 to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl that season.

Samuel was in his junior season and had 74 catches for 865 yards and seven touchdowns. McLaurin had 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel would bounce to the NFL after that season where the Panthers would select him in the second round.

In four seasons with Carolina, Samuel recorded 185 catches for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s been proven to be a productive wide receiver but his targets decreased from 2019 to 2020.

He will go to a Washington team that already added Ryan Fitzpatrick this season.