A.J. Green joins Cardinals after decade with Bengals

A.J. Green has found himself a new team after spending 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The star wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not officially disclosed. According to the NFL Network, the deal is worth $8 million.

The Bengals released a video after the signing, thanking Green for his contributions with Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green was one of the best wide receivers in football for a five-year stretch upon entering the league in 2011. He started off his first seven seasons receiving Pro Bowl selections. In six of those seasons, he recorded more than 1,000 yards receiving.

He missed the entire 2019 season and seven games in the 2018 season due to injuries. In 2020, he played in all 16 games, recording 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns.

GIANTS' DAVE GETTLEMAN CRITICIZED FOR FAILING TO FIND NO. 1 WIDE RECEIVER AMID START OF FREE AGENCY

Cincinnati selected Green with the No. 4 overall pick from Georgia in the 2011 draft.

He will join a wide receiving corps that already features DeAndre Hopkins, but will most likely be replacing Larry Fitzgerald as the legendary player ponders whether to sign with a new team or hang up the cleats after a successful NFL career.

Green expressed his admiration for Fitzgerald in a 2019 interview with The Athletic.

"It's so hard now, you see everybody that's not going well where they want a trade," he said. "I think Larry did it the right way. That's why he's a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. It's not just his play on the field, it's his off-field things. How he handles situations and never made any fuss. He just went out there and played his butt off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just try to go about my business, love the game, prepare every week and play football. That's all I'm here to do. I love the game and there's no need to make a fuss about it."