Washington fails to pass proposals that would restrict trans athletes from competing against biological girls

Two proposals that would have restricted transgender athletes from participating in girls and women's sports in the state of Washington failed in a Monday vote.

The amendments needed 60% of the vote to pass — the proposal limiting girls sports participation to biological females got 31 of 53 votes (58.5%), and the other that would have created an open division for students aside from boys and girls competitions — garnered just 24.5% (13 out of 53).

Washington state law currently protects transgender individuals from discrimination under the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD). So, even if the acts had passed, there was still another clear hurdle in the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lynden school board proposed the idea of only those born female participating in girls sports. That proposal, the Cascadia Daily says, also would have made the boys division an "open" category.

"It is clear to our girl athletes that competing against other athletes who have gone through male puberty is unfair," Lynden superintendent David VanderYacht said, via the Cascadia Daily. "They asked us to address it, and the Lynden School Board is attempting to do so in a manner that respects and honors the dignity of all students."

The Trump administration recently froze funding to the state of Maine due to the state not following President Donald Trump's executive order that says transgender athletes must compete against their gender from birth. However, a federal judge ruled that the administration must "unfreeze" those funds and is not able to revert "without complying with the legally required procedure."

BIDEN-APPOINTED JUDGE RULES AGAINST MAINE REP. LAUREL LIBBY IN FIGHT OVER CONTROVERSIAL TRANS ATHLETE CENSURE

The USDA announced the funding freeze and a review of federal funding to Maine earlier this month after the state refused to provide equal opportunities to women and girls in educational programs.

Maine officials filed a lawsuit against the USDA last week following the agency’s decision to freeze funding to the state.

The state accused the USDA of "withholding funding used to feed children in schools, childcare centers, and after-school programming as well as disabled adults in congregate settings," an argument the judge agreed with.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, recently called for the issues between the administration and her state to be "resolved," saying that she would continue to fight for federal funding for the state while also being against transgender athletes in biological female sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Education also launched an investigation into the state due to the issue.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.