Golden State Warriors owner dismisses prospect of tanking in wake of Stephen Curry injury

The Golden State Warriors losing Stephen Curry to a broken hand does not mean the team will start tanking in hopes of getting a high draft pick, team owner Joe Lacob said Wednesday.

Lacob dismissed any notion of tanking in an interview with ESPN.

“It is against every single thing I and we stand for,” he said. “We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win. You don't get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing.”

Curry suffered the injury Wednesday night in a loss against the Phoenix Suns. Aron Baynes fell trying to take a charge on Curry as the superstar point guard was going up for a shot.

Golden State, who was still among the best teams in the Western Conference at the start of the season, will now have to reckon with the reality that they will not have Curry or Klay Thompson for quite some time.

It opens the door for younger players to get playing time, but relying on Draymond Green or D’Angelo Russell for the rest of the season isn’t something the Warriors can hope to lead them back to the conference finals, let alone the NBA Finals.

Through four games this season, the Warriors are 1-3 and have a -11.8 average point differential.