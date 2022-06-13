Warriors' Klay Thompson focused on the present amid anniversary of ACL tear: 'I just want to frigging win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reflected on the three-year anniversary of when he tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson only returned to the court this season because of a setback he suffered on an Achilles injury in a pickup game. The injury prolonged his return and he wouldn’t get back into a Warriors’ uniform until January.

He played in 32 games for the Warriors since then, averaging 20.4 points and shooting 42.9% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range.

Now, with this year’s NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics tied up, he’s focused on winning a fourth championship. He told reporters he was just trying to stay present and not look too far ahead.

"NBA Finals is such a cool thing to be a part of. I remember being in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2013 doing some stuff with the NBA and waking up early to watch it, three o'clock or four o'clock in the morning. To realize that these games are broadcast worldwide, it just reminds you how special it really is," Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Thompson said he’d reflect on the lasting memory of that 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors, "maybe for a second," but made clear he just wants to win.

"I'm not going to sing 'Kumbaya' or anything. I just want to frigging win," he added.

This year’s playoffs are the first postseason appearance by Golden State since the disastrous Finals, which also saw Kevin Durant tear his Achilles before he eventually bolted for the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State finished 53-29 in the regular season and managed to pick up a victory on the road against the Celtics on Friday night to tie the series.

Game 5 is set for Monday in the Bay Area at 9 p.m. ET.