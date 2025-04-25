Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL Draft

Warren Moon gives Titans' No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward his retired jersey number

Moon gave Ward his No. 1 jersey number

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Tennessee Titans' selection of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft Thursday was not a surprise. 

What was a surprise was Warren Moon showing up to Ward’s introductory news conference Friday to give the Titans rookie permission to wear his No. 1 retired jersey number. 

Titans' general manager Mike Borgonzi was with Ward at the podium when he told Ward of a special guest. 

Cam Ward and Warren Moon

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon, left, and quarterback Cam Ward, selected by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, pose during a news conference at the team's training complex Friday, April 25, 2025, in Nashville.  (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Moon then entered the room holding a Ward Titans jersey with the No. 1 and handed Ward the jersey. 

Moon played 10 seasons with the Houston Oilers, who later became the Titans. The Pro Football Hall of Famer played in the NFL 17 seasons and made the Pro Bowl nine times. 

The Titans hope Ward follows Moon to the Hall of Fame. 

Warren Moon looks on

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon listens as quarterback Cam Ward, selected by the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, speaks during a news conference April 25, 2025, in Nashville.  (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Miami went 10-3 last season with Ward under center. He completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, and he led the ACC with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. 

Will Levis was the Titans' starting quarterback last season, and he and the team struggled.

The Titans went 3-14 in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach. 

Cam Ward poses

Miami quarterback Cam Ward poses after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Entering the season, the team hoped Levis would take a jump after he started nine games at quarterback in his rookie year and showed some promise.

However, Levis played poorly as the team went 2-10 in his 12 starts. He completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards and threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As Levis continued to struggle, it became apparent the team would be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. 

