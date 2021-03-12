Virginia, defending NCAA men's basketball champs, out of ACC tournament over positive COVID-19 test

The Virginia Cavaliers, the defending NCAA men’s basketball national champions, were forced to bow out of the ACC tournament on Friday due to a coronavirus issue.

Virginia was set to play Georgia Tech with the winner moving on to the championship game over the weekend with an automatic bid to the tournament on the line. But the conference announced the altered schedule.

"The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com," the ACC said.

Virginia beat Syracuse on a buzzer-beater on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.

The Cavaliers were the defending national champions coming into the 2020-21 season after the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia was the best team in the ACC during the regular season going 13-4 against conference opponents. The team was 18-6 overall and is on track toward picking up a high seed once the NCAA Selection Committee reveals the tournament field on Sunday.

Duke also had to bow out of the ACC tournament on Wednesday because of the team’s own coronavirus issues.