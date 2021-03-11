Duke men's basketball out of ACC tourney after COVID issue, season likely over

The season is likely over for the Duke men’s basketball team after their next ACC tournament game was canceled due to a coronavirus issue within the team, the conference announced.

Duke had made it to the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament and likely needed to win it outright to even get a chance to make the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this month. CBS Sports and Stadium were among the first to report Duke’s decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ACC would later release a statement confirming that Duke's game against Florida State was canceled.

Barring some sort of miracle, Duke will likely not get selected to play in the tournament for the first time since the 1994-95 season. Duke was 13-11 and had beaten Boston College and Louisville in the first two rounds of the tournament.

The Blue Devils had a tough season.

2021 ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: MATCHUPS, PLAYERS TO KNOW & MORE

Duke had lost to ranked teams Michigan State and Illinois earlier in the season and at one point lost six of eight conference games in the middle of the season. Duke finished the regular season losing three straight games, including two overtime games and a blowout against rival North Carolina.

Blue Devils freshman Jalen Johnson opted out of the season in February and declared for the NBA Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke will wait patiently to see whether they get their name called for the tournament on Sunday. They were set to play Florida State on Thursday night in the next round of the conference tournament.