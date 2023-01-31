Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Virginia high school girls basketball coach fired after impersonating player, 13, during game: reports

Arlisha Boykins was an assistant coach on the JV girls basketball team

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired after allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player and competing as her during a game earlier this month, according to multiple reports. 

The Portsmouth Public Schools district is reportedly investigating the incident after 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins, formerly an assistant basketball coach on the Churchland High School’s junior varsity girl's basketball team, impersonated one of the players during a game on Jan. 21, according to WAVY. 

A ball lies on the court during a college basketball game. 

A ball lies on the court during a college basketball game.  (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The parents of the student Boykins suited up for told the outlet that their daughter was out of town for another basketball tournament when the Churchland Truckers were due to play Nansemond River High School. 

MARYLAND COACH'S TODDLER GOES VIRAL AFTER HE SHARES BIG, EXCITING NEWS WITH HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAM

"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," one of the parents said. 

View of basketball under basket. 

View of basketball under basket.  (Anthony Neste/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Portsmouth Public Schools did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A public information officer told USA Today that following an investigation, both the varsity and junior varsity teams decided to cut their seasons short.

According to the official, Boykins no longer works for Portsmouth Public Schools. 

Classic Basketball on Wooden Court Floor Close Up with Blurred Arena in Background. Orange Ball on a Hardwood Basketball Court

Classic Basketball on Wooden Court Floor Close Up with Blurred Arena in Background. Orange Ball on a Hardwood Basketball Court

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The parents of the player also told WAVY that their daughter will not attend Churchland next year and is also looking for the district to apologize.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.