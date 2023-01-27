Maryland coach's toddler goes viral after he shares big, exciting news with high school basketball team

When three-year-old Daniel Czerski reached a major milestone in his young life, there was one group of people he couldn't wait to share the news with – the "guys."

The "guys," his father Josh Czerski tells Fox News Digital, are the high school basketball players he coaches at Parkville High School.

The Baltimore, Maryland, dad has been coaching the team for the last seven years.

"My son has been around them since he was born," Czerski said.

So it made sense that when Daniel potty-trained, he couldn't wait to share the news with the team that's like a family to him.

Luckily, the team's assistant coach was on hand to capture the moment the team erupted into applause upon hearing the big news from little Daniel, Czerski said (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The team, which Czerski said is "the best" public high school basketball team in the state of Maryland, treats Daniel like a little brother.

Having a toddler around, he said, brings out another side of the "guys."

"They're aggressive and strong, but they're also so compassionate," Czerski said of his team.

"I see them being caring and playing with Daniel, so I can get things done during practice. They call him on his birthday."

It was the team that encouraged Czerski to post the video to TikTok, a platform the coach has not been active on until recently.

The video has garnered more than 1 millions views since it was posted earlier this month.