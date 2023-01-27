Expand / Collapse search
Maryland coach's toddler goes viral after he shares big, exciting news with high school basketball team

The TikTok video of Daniel Czerski, 3, has gone viral with more than 1.6 million views

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
Maryland high school basketball team applauds coach's toddler as he shares big, exciting news Video

Maryland high school basketball team applauds coach's toddler as he shares big, exciting news

Daniel Czerski, 3, shared a major milestone with the members of the basketball team that his dad, Josh Czerski, coaches in Baltimore, Maryland.

When three-year-old Daniel Czerski reached a major milestone in his young life, there was one group of people he couldn't wait to share the news with – the "guys." 

The "guys," his father Josh Czerski tells Fox News Digital, are the high school basketball players he coaches at Parkville High School.

The Baltimore, Maryland, dad has been coaching the team for the last seven years. 

LITTLE BOY FROM MINNESOTA HAS ‘WRONG’ ANSWER WHEN MOM ASKS WHO MADE HIM ‘SO CUTE’

"My son has been around them since he was born," Czerski said.

Daniel Czerski told his father's basketball team some exciting news at basketball practice - he is potty training!

So it made sense that when Daniel potty-trained, he couldn't wait to share the news with the team that's like a family to him. 

Luckily, the team's assistant coach was on hand to capture the moment the team erupted into applause upon hearing the big news from little Daniel, Czerski said (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ADORABLE TODDLE TAKES EXTRA PRECAUTIONS WHEN UNLOADING THE DISHWASHER

The team, which Czerski said is "the best" public high school basketball team in the state of Maryland, treats Daniel like a little brother. 

Josh Czerski said his son has been around "the guys" since his son was born. 

Having a toddler around, he said, brings out another side of the "guys." 

"They're aggressive and strong, but they're also so compassionate," Czerski said of his team. 

Having a toddler around brings out another side of the "guys," Josh Czerski told Fox News Digital. Daniel is pictured on the left and sitting on the lap of Cayne Woodland, 16. Josiah Legree, 16, sits on the right.

"I see them being caring and playing with Daniel, so I can get things done during practice. They call him on his birthday." 

It was the team that encouraged Czerski to post the video to TikTok, a platform the coach has not been active on until recently. 

"My son has been around them since he was born," Josh Czerski said of the basketball team he coaches.

The video has garnered more than 1 millions views since it was posted earlier this month. 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.