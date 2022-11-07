Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings perform nifty bowling celebration after Harrison Smith's key interception

Harrison Smith's interception led to a game-tying touchdown

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Minnesota Vikings showcased their creativity after a key interception late in their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Harrison Smith picked off Taylor Heinicke with the Vikings down seven points and with about 8:06 left to play in the game. Smith returned the ball 35 yards and the players got together afterward to perform a unique bowling celebration.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Brad Mills-USA Today Sports)

Vikings players joined together in the end zone and when Smith rolled the football toward his teammates they all fell down. Linebacker Jordan Hicks was the last one to fall.

The interception and Smith’s return helped set the Vikings' offense up on their next drive.

Kirk Cousins threw a 12-yard pass to Dalvin Cook to help tie the game at 17. Minnesota’s defense turned around and forced the Commanders to punt the ball on their next drive.

Minnesota Vikings players fall down after celebrating an interception by Vikings safety Harrison Smith against the Washington Commanders, Nov. 6, 2022.

Minnesota Vikings players fall down after celebrating an interception by Vikings safety Harrison Smith against the Washington Commanders, Nov. 6, 2022. (Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports)

Minnesota needed 15 plays to get in range for Greg Joseph to kick the go-ahead field goal. The Vikings won the game 20-17.

"The guys up front, they were getting pressure all day," Smith said of the interception, via the team’s website. "[It was] a slow, overthrown ball, [and I] just caught it. Got some good blocks. That's about it."

Smith opened up about how the celebration was conceived.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook holds up the ball after making a touchdown catch during the Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook holds up the ball after making a touchdown catch during the Washington Commanders game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julio Corte)

"I kind of forgot what we had going there. Za'Darius [Smith] made an executive decision. He said, 'Bowling, bowling, bowling' and I said, 'All right, I got you.' I don't know how many pins we had – we had like 20 pins out there."

