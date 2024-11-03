Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings defense swarms Joe Flacco, Colts on way to dominant win at home

Flacco, replacing Anthony Richardson, mustered just 6 points on offense

It wasn’t a high-octane game offensively for either team, but the Minnesota Vikings’ defense was pestering the Indianapolis Colts all game in a 21-13 win on Sunday night. 

The Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season, while the Colts fell back under .500 at 4-5. 

The story this week for the Colts was head coach Shane Steichen saying veteran journeyman Joe Flacco was taking over as the team’s starting quarterback, relieving No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson, of his duties as he’s struggled mightily this season. 

But while Flacco’s had success with the Colts' offense this season, defensive coordinator Brian Flores was dialing up all the right pressure to keep him at bay throughout this contest. 

One of the main things was stopping Jonathan Taylor and the Colts’ stout run game. The Vikings held the Colts to just 68 total yards on the ground, as Taylor finished with only 48 yards on 13 carries. 

Because of that, Flores was able to disrupt Flacco in the pocket all game, though he didn't take a sack all game until the final drive when the Vikings got him on the ground three times.

Flacco finished 16-of-27 for 179 yards with no touchdowns thrown and one interception, as the Vikings' defense held the Colts' offense to just six points. He was sacked three times.

On the other side, Sam Darnold was able to find the end zone three times through the air despite the first drive of the game being an interception just as the Vikings were knocking on the doorstep. 

It was slow for Minnesota after that interception, as their drives resulted in a punt, a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Colts after Darnold was sacked, and a couple missed field goals to remain scoreless. 

However, Darnold was finally able to hit Jordan Addison on a four-yard strike to make it a 7-7 game after a successful extra point early in the third quarter. 

That seemed to get Darnold going, as his ensuing drive was yet another solid one, finding Jalen Nailor for a seven-yard touchdown to put Minnesota up seven. 

Finally, Darnold and the Vikings iced the win with a touchdown pass to Josh Oliver just before the two-minute warning.

Darnold finished with 290 yards on 28-of-34 passing with his three touchdowns and two interceptions. And though he didn’t find the end zone for the second straight week, Justin Jefferson was electric once more, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 137 yards. 

In the grand scheme of the NFC North standings, this win was crucial for Minnesota, as they remain in second place following the Detroit Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers. 

Minnesota also snaps a two-game losing streak with this win after starting the season 5-0.

