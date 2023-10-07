Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts, running back Jonathan Taylor agree to $42 million contract extension: reports

Taylor was activated off PUP list Saturday

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The stalemate between running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis has reportedly come to an end. 

Taylor and the Colts have reached an agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract extension with $26.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. 

The extension makes him one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, according to ESPN.

Jonathan Taylor at camp

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at training camp in Westfield, Ind., July 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

On Saturday, the Colts activated Taylor from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he can make his season debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans

JONATHAN TAYLOR MUM ON COLTS' FUTURE, FOCUSED ON HELPING TEAM IN 2023: 'I'M HERE RIGHT NOW'

Taylor has not played since December after reinjuring his right ankle and having offseason surgery to repair it. He was placed on injured reserve for the final three games of 2022. After being on the physically unable to perform list during training camp when he was asking for a trade, the Colts kept him on the PUP list to start the season. 

"I know he's a great player, and I know I can do some things pretty well," quarterback Anthony Richardson said. "Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it's like, but we won't see until it actually happens. We'll see and I'm excited."

Jonthan Taylor high fives Gardner Minshew

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, left, high-fives quarterback Gardner Minshew II at training camp in Westfield, Ind., July 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Taylor, a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2021, requested a trade out of Indianapolis in late July after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay. Taylor was seeking a contract extension.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Taylor and Irsay’s rift was a major storyline in the NFL during the offseason. At first, Irsay wasn’t budging on trading Taylor, who was searching for a long-term extension as he entered the final year of his rookie deal in Indy. 

Then, Irsay backtracked, allowing Taylor to talk to teams to put together a trade package the Colts would accept. Indy reportedly wanted a first-round pick or a "package of picks that equates to as much," per ESPN. 

The Colts have gone 2-2 to start the season without Taylor. 

Jonathan Taylor looks on before a game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor before a game against the Minnesota Vikings Dec. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor was listed as a full participant at practice this week. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If he plays on Sunday, obviously [it will be] the first time getting hit in a while," head coach Shane Steichen said Friday, according to ESPN. "But, again, he did a good job running the football, seeing the holes. Shoot, he's a veteran player. He's played a lot of football, and he looked good."

Taylor has gone over the 1,000-yard mark in two of his first three NFL seasons, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18) in 2021.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.