Minnesota Vikings

Vikings condemn racist messages directed at Isaiah Rodgers after loss to Eagles

Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season

Ryan Gaydos
The Minnesota Vikings condemned the vile racist message defensive back Isaiah Rodgers received following the team’s 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers posted the messages he received from social media users. Several messages he received included racial slurs.

Devonta Smith burns Isaiah Rodgers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs for a touchdown past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Ellen Schmidt/AP Photo)

The team released a statement on the incident on Monday.

"We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game," the team said. "As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society.

"We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

Isaiah Rodgers tackles Will Shipley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

Rodgers added that the messages weren’t even the worst he’s seen.

"Racism is real," he wrote on X. "Keep football, football. That’s not even the worst I’ve seen. Stay solid or stay silent. ‘Fans.’ Fake applause, no support or faithful and never switching. Pick a side and stay on it!"

Rodgers was with the Eagles last season when the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He joined the Vikings in the offseason.

Isaiah Rodgers waves to the crowd

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) reacts after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025. (Brad Rempel/Imagn Images)

He has 21 tackles, one interception, a touchdown and two pass breakups in six games this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

