Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers makes NFL history with unprecedented defensive performance against Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings put on a defensive clinic against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers' performance was record-book worthy.

Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to record a pick-six, a fumble returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles in a single game, as the Vikings blew out the Bengals, 48-10, to move to 2-1 on the year.

Here’s the fun part: Rodgers did it all in the first half.

Rodgers, who the Vikings acquired as a free agent this offseason, picked off Jake Browning, who will likely be the starter for the Bengals moving forward as Joe Burrow needs surgery to repair turf toe suffered in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The ball was tipped by safety Harrison Smith, and Rodgers saw daylight after securing the interception. Rodgers went 87 yards down the left sideline to add six points to the Vikings’ total as they began to run up the score.

Then, in the second quarter, Rodgers tracked down tight end Noah Fant and punched the ball out of his hands. Rodgers was quick to react, recovering the ball and going 66 yards back the other way this time for yet another touchdown.

Before the first half came to an end, Rodgers added another forced fumble to his stat line, this time getting it out of star receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s mitts and recovering it. There was also a moment where Rodgers saved a touchdown with one-on-one coverage against Tee Higgins.

The Vikings walked into the locker room with a 34-3 lead after the first half, and they added a couple on for good measure in the second half as well.

Carson Wentz, filling in at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy hurt, was 14-of-20 for 173 yards with two touchdowns, while Jordan Mason rushed for 116 yards with two touchdowns on just 16 carries for Minnesota.

Tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver each had a touchdown pass from Wentz in the victory.

This may be just the first loss for the Bengals this season, but considering how far they need Browning to go before Burrow may even be eligible to return, makes this a concerning first game as the team’s full-time starter at quarterback.

