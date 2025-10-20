Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Ex-NFL referee believes Christian McCaffrey's game-sealing touchdown against Falcons shouldn't have counted

Terry McAulay, who serves as NBC's NFL rules analyst, saw 49ers players pulling McCaffrey into the end zone

Scott Thompson
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey shouldered the team’s offensive output in the win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. 

But the game-sealing touchdown late in the game was controversial, and one former NFL referee believes it should not have counted. 

The 49ers were leading 13-10 with just over two minutes left to play when Mac Jones snapped the ball at the four-yard line, and just like he did most of the game, gave the ball to McCaffrey. But while it appeared the Falcons’ defense stuffed McCaffrey’s attempt at his second touchdown of the game, the pile kept moving until it fell into the colored paint. 

Christian McCaffrey touchdown

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77) celebrates as San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

Referees signaled touchdown and McCaffrey was celebrating as it was clear the 49ers looked like they were on the cusp of victory. 

However, video replay clearly showed multiple teammates pulling McCaffrey into the end zone. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, a rules analyst with NBC, joined the "Sunday Night Football" broadcast after play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico asked if he believed the touchdown should stand. 

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY'S OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION, 49ERS' DEFENSE HELP STYMIE FALCONS IN WIN

"It’s illegal to lift or pull the runner in any direction," McAulay responded. "This should have been a foul for helping the runner, 10-yard penalty from the spot of the foul."

Christian McCaffrey runs on field

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball past Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. (27) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

If a penalty was called, not only would the touchdown not stand, but the 49ers would’ve had to move a significant yardage backward. It had the opportunity to be a game-changing play for the Falcons, but Michael Penix & Co. were forced to play catch-up with not a lot of time left. 

This specific penalty, though, isn’t one that officials are often calling. In fact, according to the Football Zebras, which provides analysis and research on NFL officiating, the last time a player was penalized for pulling a teammate for yardage came in a playoff game in January 1991.

Pulled across the goal line or not, McCaffrey had himself quite the night as his 2025 season continues to be spectacular. 

Christian McCaffrey celebrates touchdown

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025.  (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

He had 24 carries for 129 yards with two rushing scores, while leading the 49ers with seven catches for 72 yards to help his team get to 5-2 through the first seven games of the season. 

