Vikings extend Brian Flores' contract as defensive coordinator despite head coaching interviews

One NFL head coaching candidate is staying put with his current team.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will remain in his role under head coach Kevin O’Connell, signing a contract extension after a three-year deal ran through the end of the 2025 regular season.

There was confidence Flores would remain on O’Connell’s staff, but there was always a chance he would get another crack at being a head coach in the NFL.

He interviewed with both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers for their vacancies at head coach, with the latter team meeting him for an in-person interview Wednesday. Flores also interviewed with the Washington Commanders for their vacant defensive coordinator post.

It’s worth noting the Vikings’ announcement doesn’t necessarily mean he has officially withdrawn from those two head coaching jobs.

But, absent any changes, Flores will remain in the Twin Cities to work with a defense that has been a formidable group in the league since taking over.

"Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field," O’Connell said in a press release. "The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I’ve really valued the relationship we’ve built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success."

Flores was previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, leading them from 2019-21 to a 24-25 record in 49 games. He wasn’t able to get them to the playoffs despite a 10-6 record in 2020 and a 9-8 record in 2021.

Flores also sued the NFL and multiple teams in 2022, claiming the league was "rife with racism" and alleging systemic racial discrimination in hiring. He claimed teams conducted "sham" interviews for Black coaches under the Rooney Rule with no intention of hiring them.

Flores named the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Dolphins in his lawsuit.

A federal appeals court ruled in August 2025 that Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination can go to trial. The ruling rejected the league’s attempt to force Flores into arbitration, which would have had Commissioner Roger Goodell serve as the arbitrator.

In a decision written by Circuit Judge Jose A. Cabranes, the appeals court said the NFL’s arbitration rules forcing Flores to submit his claims to arbitration before Goodell do not have the protection of the Federal Arbitration Act because it "provides for arbitration in name only."

The Vikings had the third-ranked defense in the NFL this past regular season, allowing 282.6 yards per game. They were also seventh in points allowed per game (19.6).

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

