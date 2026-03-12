Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

RI hockey player whose family members were killed by trans shooter scores goal to send team to title game

Dorgan's father, who identified as transgender, killed his ex-wife, son and grandfather last month

Pawtucket police release new details about Rhode Island hockey shooting Video

Pawtucket police release new details about Rhode Island hockey shooting

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves released new details about a fatal shooting Monday inside a Rhode Island hockey rink. (WFXT)

Colin Dorgan battled through misery to achieve triumph for his Rhode Island boys high school hockey team on Wednesday night.

Dorgan put Blackstone Valley Schools into the Division II championship game when he scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against Portsmouth. The team won the game, 3-2.

Colin Dorgan shoots and scores

Colin Dorgan (17), Blackstone Valley boys hockey, scores game-winning goal on March 11, 2026. (Louis Walker III/Special to The Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Greatest moment of my life," he told WPRI-TV after the game.

He’s helped the team tremendously throughout the playoffs. He scored two goals in the final game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series earlier in the tournament, according to ESPN.

"The biggest thing for us after the tragedy took place was to keep them together as a family," Blackstone Valley coach Chris Librizzi told WPRI-TV. "I was with [Colin] every single day, and his sister, and we as a group, as well, got together for 14 days straight. And I believe it made a difference. The bonding that this team went through every day the last two weeks has been nothing less than superior."

Colin Dorgan with his teammate

Blackstone Valley boys hockey celebrates a win in double overtime on March 11, 2026. (Louis Walker III/Special to The Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The championship game is set for March 18 in Providence.

It was only last month when a shooter, identified by police as Robert Dorgan, fatally shot his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. His son Aidan Dorgan and father, Gerald Dorgan, were also fatally wounded in the shooting.

The shooter, who identified as transgender, also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said, adding the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Colin Dorgan celebrates

Colin Dorgan, Blackstone Valley boys hockey helps team to win over Portsmouth, 3-2, in double overtime on March 11, 2026. (Louis Walker III/Special to The Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Colin Dorgan, the son of Robert and Rhonda, was playing on the ice when the shooting occurred.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

