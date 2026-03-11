NBA All-Star Trae Young shares March Madness wisdom he hopes college players use ahead of NCAA Tournament

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trae Young, the four-time NBA All-Star, is focused on getting acclimated with his new Washington Wizards teammates and finishing the 2025-26 NBA season strong.

But it's hard to ignore the feelings that come about this time every year as the NCAA Tournament returns, especially if you've played in it.

They call it March Madness for a reason. Raucous crowds, tense atmospheres on the court, late-second heroics, David versus Goliath moments – you name it, this tournament is what players and fans alike look forward to each year.

For Young, it was a one-and-done moment with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018, a season that put the freshman point guard on the map was one of the best players in the country despite the result. Of course, Young never intended to just play one March Madness game, but Rhode Island got the best of Oklahoma that day in 2018, and the first player to ever lead the NCAA in points and assists in a single season, later declared for the NBA Draft.

So, as he looks ahead to this year's tournament, Young has a key piece of advice for all those about to embark on their March Madness journeys, whether they're from a big program or made "The Dance" as a conference champion.

"I think the main thing I learned was just understanding that you may or may not get another chance at this," he told Fox News while discussing his exciting partnership with Sling TV and its fun promotion for college basketball fans ahead of the NCAA Tournament. "Going into my freshman year, I thought I was going to have a couple chances. The way the season panned out, I just got the one.

"So, you never know how many shots you’re going to get to be able to even have a chance to play in the tournament. Just to make sure you’re focused and locked in on every part of this journey, because you never know when you have to move on to the next one."

For players, it can certainly be hard to take a step back and appreciate the moment all hoopers dream of. Young understands it, too, as he still remembers the emotions he felt when he took the court.

"I don’t know if nervous is necessarily the word, but I had so many emotions. It was probably in there, but I was anxious and ready to play," he reminisced. "But I remember everything, from the bus ride, walking to the bus and all the fans being there, and being such a big deal for the university.

"Everything about that whole experience, even if it was just one game, I’ll never forget that whole experience and being a part of March Madness for sure."

Young went on to score 28 points, while dishing out seven assists with five rebounds. But Rhode Island took the first-round victory in overtime, ending any chance the No. 10 Sooners could go on an underdog run.

But underdogs are who Young hasn't stopped rooting for in the tournament since then, and that just might include his Sooners if they can make a run in the SEC Tournament. Oklahoma, ranked 11th for the conference tournament, defeated the No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday night to start off on the right foot.

"We’re getting hot at the right time and that’s all that matters. If we win a couple wins here, find our way to have more of a foot in for the tournament, I’m going to be really excited," he said about his former team.

UNDERDOGS WIN WITH SLING TV

Speaking of those higher seeds in the tournament, Young’s partnership with Sling TV is rewarding college basketball fans with a promotion that mirrors the excitement of every unexpected upset in March Madness.

Young and Sling TV have invited fans to explore a flexible viewing experience with newly-launched 1-, 3- and 7-Day Pass subscriptions to watch March Madness games live.

And, from March 19-22, if any No. 12-16 seed advances to the Sweet 16 in either the men’s or women’s tournaments, eligible customers can claim their next 1-Day Pass for just one dollar.

"It’s super cool just being able to be a part of something [with Sling TV], and the fans are such a big part of doing something like this," Young explained. "To be able to have more fans engaged on it and be even more ready to watch these games, sitting on their couches and watching these games. It’s super cool to be a part of this with Sling TV and rooting for the underdogs."

If that underdog makes it to the Sweet 16, fans will be able to redeem their 1-Day Pass at any time through the championship game, which will take at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 6.

