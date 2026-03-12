Expand / Collapse search
Pro Wrestling

Pro wrestling star says missing brother taken to hospital after being found

Shotzi Blackheart said Tuesday her brother was missing after a car crash

Ryan Gaydos
Pro wrestling star Shotzi Blackheart said Wednesday her brother, Dean, was found after she and her family worried about his safety in California.

Shotzi, whose real name is Ashley Alfaro, wrote on social media that her brother was missing after he was involved in a car crash in the San Francisco area. She said at the time that he was receiving dialysis treatments and may have been "confused or disoriented."

Shotzi in September 2023

Shotzi makes her entrance SmackDown at the TD Garden on September 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

"My brother has been found and is being taken to the hospital," she wrote on X.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word. The support and kindness from so many people truly means the world to our family. Thank you all so much."

Shotzi being powerbombed

Shotzi (top) and Nia Jax during the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field on Jan. 27, 2024. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

Shotzi was born in Santa Clara County, California, and embarked on a pro wrestling journey that started in Oakland, California, and led her to the heights of WWE. She departed WWE last year and hit the independent circuit, finding renewed popularity.

She made her debut with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in June 2025, where she became the company’s women’s world featherweight champion.

Earlier Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reported that she re-signed with MLW.

Shotzi in October 2022

Shotzi Blackheart, left, and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Xia Li via and Sonya Deville on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo/Dylan Azari / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I’ve been at every MLW taping since June," she told the outlet. "They were one of the first companies to hit me up when my WWE contract ended, and it has turned into my favorite creative playground. It’s a company that truly believes in me."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

