Pro wrestling star says missing brother taken to hospital after being found

Pro wrestling star Shotzi Blackheart said Wednesday her brother, Dean, was found after she and her family worried about his safety in California.

Shotzi, whose real name is Ashley Alfaro, wrote on social media that her brother was missing after he was involved in a car crash in the San Francisco area. She said at the time that he was receiving dialysis treatments and may have been "confused or disoriented."

"My brother has been found and is being taken to the hospital," she wrote on X.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word. The support and kindness from so many people truly means the world to our family. Thank you all so much."

Shotzi was born in Santa Clara County, California, and embarked on a pro wrestling journey that started in Oakland, California, and led her to the heights of WWE. She departed WWE last year and hit the independent circuit, finding renewed popularity.

She made her debut with Major League Wrestling (MLW) in June 2025, where she became the company’s women’s world featherweight champion.

Earlier Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reported that she re-signed with MLW.

"I’ve been at every MLW taping since June," she told the outlet. "They were one of the first companies to hit me up when my WWE contract ended, and it has turned into my favorite creative playground. It’s a company that truly believes in me."