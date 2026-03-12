Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Dak Prescott given ultimatum before lavish wedding was called off: report

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were together for a few years before their split

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was reportedly given an ultimatum by his former fiancée before the two called off their wedding a month before it was set to take place.

Sarah Jane Ramos had a "serious conversation" with Prescott in January about being monogamous for the sake of their family before the situation allegedly exploded during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, Page Six reported Wednesday.

Dak Prescott and Saraj Jane Ramos at the NFL Honors

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 5, 2026.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Ramos was reportedly aware that Prescott was allegedly talking to other women and using incognito mode on social media to communicate over the course of their relationship but wanted to stay because the two have two children together.

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Prescott and Ramos for comment.

Ramos called off the wedding over his alleged "ongoing infidelity issues," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Ramos reportedly believed that Prescott talked to other women during their relationship and stayed with him hoping he would change his ways.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos in 2024

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott pose for a photo before Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala at Thompson Hotel Dallas on May 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

She confronted Prescott with the allegations and the two decided to call off the wedding, according to the report. TMZ Sports reported things came to a head during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. Ramos posted photos from her party, and Prescott was not included.

A rep for Ramos told People that the two were "heartbroken that they’re not getting married."

"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision," the rep told the magazine.

The two were engaged in October 2024.

"They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way," Ramos’ rep added. "It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out."

Prescott and Ramos sent a joint note to their wedding guests announcing the cancellation of their wedding.

Dak Prescott walks off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California on Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," the note read, according to TMZ Sports. "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

