Dolphins hire Jeff Hafley, ex-Packers defensive coordinator, as next head coach: reports

Another top head coach candidate is off the board in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins, who moved on from Mike McDaniel after a 35-33 record through four seasons, are reportedly hiring ex-Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Hafley completed his second interview with Miami on Monday, and the Dolphins clearly loved what they heard again from the man who has been making a name for himself the past two seasons in Green Bay.

While Hafley had head coaching experience, spending four years from 2020-23 as Boston College’s leader on the sideline, he has never held the role in the NFL.

