NFL's Roger Goodell condemns 'senseless' NYC shooting, calls it 'an attack on our way of life'

As one can understand, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was emotional discussing the tragic mass shooting at the league's headquarters in New York City that left four dead on Monday night.

Goodell made an appearance on NBC ahead of the NFL Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off the 2025 season in Canton, Ohio. Speaking with Mike Tirico, Goodell condemned the "senseless" act of violence that also left an NFL employee "seriously injured."

"There’s no excuses for these senseless acts," Goodell said. "They’re hard on all of us to understand. It inflicts pain on people you know and people you care about and people you deal with on a daily basis. That’s particularly hard.

"But, as you know, these acts of senseless violence and hatred are happening around our country and world too often – in schools, in churches, in synagogues, in places that this should just not be happening. We all have to continue to be vigilant and continue to protect ourselves and the NFL’s going to continue to do that with our employees and our people."

Goodell specifically began getting choked up when talking about the "outpouring of support" everyone from government officials, to teams and coaches, have been giving the league in this difficult time.

But Goodell made sure to point out that this didn't just affect the league – it's much more than that.

"Remember this attack is far more than on several individuals. This is an attack on our humanity, this is an attack on our community, this is an attack on New York, this is an attack on our way of life," he said. "All of us have to do more, and make sure we’re doing everything to get help to people who need help. And also, taking necessary precautions. I assure you our employees are going to work hard."

Goodell was among those who attended the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who died after 27-year-old Shane Tamura unleashed a barrage of bullets in the lobby at 345 Park Avenue. Tamura ultimately took his own life on the building's 33rd floor.

"Someone we see outside the building almost every day," Goodell said as he held back his emotions. "It hits home the loss, the unnecessary and unexplainable loss. It’s something that all of us as New Yorkers feel a great pride in the NYPD and all that they do and all the first responders. It’s was a difficult, emotional afternoon. But also a tremendous heartwarming service for him."

As for the NFL employee who was injured in the shooting, Goodell said that he visited with him for about an hour on Thursday. He's improving in the hospital and surrounded by the ones he loves.

"An amazing young man, so we’re optimistic for his recovery and I think that’s good news for all of us in the NFL and obviously our hearts continue to be in support of his family," Goodell said. "He has a young family, and [I] had a chance to meet his brother, parents and I think it’s something that is really hard for all of us to understand and to deal with."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed on FOX 5 NY "Good Day New York" that Tamura was targeting the NFL when he showed up to the midtown Manhattan office building, which also served as a place of work for other companies including investment firm Blackstone and Rudin Management.

Tamura reportedly had a grievance with the NFL, alluding to the sport of football giving him chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a side affect of repeated hits to the head. Adams said Tamura took the wrong elevator bank inside the building after attacking those in the lobby.

Goodell was in contact with all league employees starting Monday night, where he revealed that a staffer was injured in the shooting. He sent another memo saying that all New York City-based workers should be remote at least through next week.

It's a trying time for many, including all those at the NFL, but Goodell knows that sports can sometimes serve as healing.

"We do believe the NFL brings people together, and we are going to continue that," he said. "We are going to be lifted by our own efforts to bring the National Football League to our fans. It’s something that I think our employees take great pride in, and that’s why those folks are there tonight beginning that process of making sure people can enjoying the National Football League. We’re going to put our employees as our primary focus, but we think we can also bring our country together around our game.

"We’re going to carry on. Maybe with broken hearts, but we will carry on."

