Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk brushes off criticism for visiting Trump

Matthew Tkachuk, U.S. men’s hockey gold medalist and Florida Panthers star, brushed off criticism around the national team’s decision to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Tkachuk appeared on "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" and touched on the criticism he and his teammates received over their celebration in the locker room and deciding to fly to Washington, D.C., to see Trump and attend his State of the Union address.

"For us, there’s gonna be criticism for everything we’ve done – all of the partying we’ve done, all the fun we’ve been having," he said. "But we’ve earned the right to have the greatest time and the greatest celebration. Of course, one of the first invites we get is from the president in the locker room. It was the quickest ‘yes’ ever."

Tkachuk said the team would have gone to the White House no matter who was presiding over the country.

"It doesn’t matter who was president," he continued. "We are getting invited as Team USA to go to the White House and represent the sport of hockey, represent USA hockey, be representatives of Americans. What an honor this is."

Not every member of the U.S. men’s hockey team went to the White House, as some cited constraints with resuming the NHL regular season as the playoffs neared.

Tkachuk has been to the White House a few times since Trump began his second term in office. He and the Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup title victories at the White House as well.

Team USA defeated Canada in overtime to win the gold medal.