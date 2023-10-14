Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's ridiculous dunk has opponent in disbelief

Wembanyama was the first overall selection earlier this year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
It may only be the preseason, but Victor Wembanyama is already making highlight reel dunks that no one, not even the guys he is posterizing, can believe are happening.

The San Antonio Spurs used the first overall selection on the 19-year-old from France, a move that was destined for years. On Friday, he reminded everyone why that was the case.

Wembanyama is 7'4" but moves and shoots like he's 6'4", so it's not hard to tell why people have regarded him as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

Victor Wembanyama dunking on Thomas Bryant

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) scores over Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, October 13, 2023.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He got some action in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but now in the preseason, the competition is getting a bit tougher, and it's still no match.

Wembanyama threw down a dunk on Friday against the Miami Heat that looked like Michael Jordan's long-reach dunk "Space Jam."

Thomas Bryant was on the wrong side of the poster, but even he took it in stride.

After Wembenyama slammed home the finish, Bryant's face was just like a fan's: one of absolute shock, and knowing there was literally nothing he could possibly do.

Wembanayama dropped 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting in San Antonio's 120-104 victory. He grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.

It was his first time playing in front of the San Antonio crowd after making his preseason debut earlier this week in Oklahoma City. In that game, he put up 20 points.

Victor Wembanyama dribbling

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) tries to move the ball past Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, October 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Wembanyama was a two-time LNB All-Star in France and the league's MVP last season. The LNB is the highest tier of professional basketball in that country.