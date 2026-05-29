'Global Union' Rooting For Ronaldo To Win 2026 World Cup, Portugal Teammate Says

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Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot believes that leading Portugal to ultimate glory at the 2026 World Cup would provide a fittingly beautiful finale to Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic career.

The versatile full-back emphasized that the entire footballing world, not just their home nation, will be uniting to support the veteran forward's quest.

Defending legacy without pressure

Dalot has backed his compatriot Ronaldo to secure a fairytale ending on the grandest international stage. The United full-back was named in Roberto Martinez's initial 27-man training squad, which temporarily includes a fourth goalkeeper in Genclerbirligi stopper Ricardo Velho. However, this preliminary group will be shaved down to the final 26-man limit ahead of the official FIFA submission deadline on June 2.

Global football union expected

In an insightful interview with CazéTV, the defender explained the romantic narrative surrounding the legendary striker. "I think it's not just a Portuguese union, I think it's also a global union, a union of football," Dalot said.

"For everything that Cristiano has done, not only for Portugal, but also for football itself, it would be beautiful for him to end his football career with a World Cup on his CV. If you ask me: does he need a World Cup to be considered one of the best of all time? No, but I think it would bring more beauty to his career and it could obviously be a beautiful trophy for him to have, without a doubt.

"I hope that happens, because besides wanting him to win, as a fan of his and as a football fan, I would also know that for my country it would be an important trophy. To be a part of that would be spectacular."

Last dance for icons

The tournament marks a definitive changing of the guard, with both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi approaching their final global campaigns. Unlike his eternal rival, who already guided Argentina to glory in Qatar four years ago, the 41-year-old Portuguese icon retains an intense burning ambition to secure the elusive trophy. Ronaldo enters the competition with unparalleled international pedigree, holding the staggering all-time records for both international appearances and goals, having netted 143 times in 226 matches for his country.

Miami preparations take shape

Portugal will initiate their training camp on June 1, tackling warm-up fixtures against Chile and Nigeria before traveling to their Miami base. Martinez's squad face a tricky tactical opening test when they debut against DR Congo on June 17. Group stage clashes against Uzbekistan and Colombia follow swiftly, challenging the star-studded Selecao to navigate their initial path safely as they target a deep run into the knockout stages.