Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont Christian school barred from future tournaments after forfeiting game against team with trans student

The Vermont school sparked a firestorm last month in high school sports

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Riley Gaines: Trans athletes in sports is 'erasure of what a woman is' Video

Riley Gaines: Trans athletes in sports is 'erasure of what a woman is'

All-American swimmer Riley Gaines weighs in on the debate over transgender athletes in women's sports on 'America Reports.'

A Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a transgender student on the team’s roster will be prohibited from participating in future tournaments, the sports governing association in the state said Monday.

The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) ruled that Mid Vermont Christian School had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions. The move applies to all sports.

"The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes," the governing body said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A referee holds a ball during a game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Elon Phoenix at Dean E. Smith Center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

A referee holds a ball during a game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Elon Phoenix at Dean E. Smith Center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)

Officials said the White River Junction-based school failed to meet the association’s policies on race, gender and disability awareness.

Mid Vermont Christian School did nOt immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Last month, the Mid Vermont Christian School dropped out of the tournament ahead of a game against Long Trail Mountain. Head of School Vicky Fogg argued at the time that it was unfair and unsafe for the high school girls to play against a biological male on the opposing team.

OPINION: FORGET MARCH MADNESS, NCAA IS RUINING COLLEGE SPORTS IN A NIGHTMARISH WAY

A Vermont school was prohibited from future tournaments after forfeiting a game last month over the opponent having a transgender girl on the team.

A Vermont school was prohibited from future tournaments after forfeiting a game last month over the opponent having a transgender girl on the team.

"We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general," Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital in February.

State law prohibits discrimination against student athletes because of their gender identity and says any disputes over students' participation on sports teams that don't match their biological gender must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis," the Vermont Agency of Education's best practices reads.

A general view of the basketball going through the hoop is seen during the NCAA Division I Women's Championship first round basketball game between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 23, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana.

A general view of the basketball going through the hoop is seen during the NCAA Division I Women's Championship first round basketball game between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 23, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department also says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room "that conflicts with the student's gender identity."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.