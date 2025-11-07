Van Jones distances himself from CNN while making pro-Israel statements at antisemitism conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I am sitting at the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate Conference this week, listening to Van Jones, and I'm disappointed in myself because I'm not hating everything he's saying.

It starts with this:

"I work for CNN," Jones says, "But I'm not CNN. I don't agree with everything CNN says or does."

Van Jones An Ally To Jews

I must not be well because Jones was once appointed a "czar" in the Obama administration, and the United States Congressional Record clearly paints him as an avowed communist.

And I'm an adult born into communism who experienced it first-hand. So, I know people in America who praise communism despite never having lived that disastrous totalitarian experience are idiots. Actually, they're useful idiots, as Lenin said.

Despite this, Jones is saying some stuff that isn't outright wrong.

He shares with the audience at the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate conference that he visited Gaza in 2002 and 2004 before Hamas took over. So he understood the profound meaning of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"You say Hamas to me, you're saying the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazis, I knew exactly what that group is about," Jones says. "But then I realized almost nobody in my world would know Hamas from hummus. They wouldn't have any idea.

"Suddenly, I decided I have to step up and be an ally [to Israel]."

USA Wouldn't Allow Mexican Rockets

Jones has done the math on Jews and, because he's at an antisemitism symposium, he shares how there are only approximately 15.7 million Jews on Earth, with about half of those in Israel.

"You've got 15 million Jews in the world, half of them are in Israel, surrounded, and getting rockets fired at them every day," Jones says. "Nobody in the United States would listen to folks in Mexico saying, ‘Look, Texas used to be Mexico. California used to be Mexico. That’s stolen land, we want it back. So now we're going fire rockets at your babies every day. And your kids have to wake up every morning and look at their phone to see if it's safe to go outside, and you have to have a place to hide in your house.

"That would happen one time here. If Mexico fired rockets up here one time, talking about give us Texas back, Mexico would be a parking lot."

Yes, mostly correct.

Except, of course, there definitely have been Mexicans protesting ICE actions, flying Mexican flags and saying California and Texas were stolen from them. No one is firing rockets, but Univision anchor Maria Elena Salinas said "all the Southwest is Mexico."

And she said it unchallenged on the same CNN Jones works for but on Thursday disavowed.

We digress.

Jones: Protecting Jews Most Important

"So," Jones says, "the idea Jews are supposed to live under this constant state of terror. The one place they've been able to be safe is being bombarded and, if they do anything to try to protect themselves they're wrong. That, I don't think, was explained to me in all my years being a progressive.

"We left the impression that if you were white, male and had money, there's no way you could be oppressed. When, in reality, not that all Jews have money, but the reality is, for 3000 years, white people who were male and female, had money and didn't have money, were being brutally oppressed. Brutally oppressed. Chased out of every country. How we left that out is a mystery that needs to be solved and resolved."

Jones said protecting Jews from antisemitism has to rise to the top of the list of marginalized people that need protecting.

"In my view, this is part of a much bigger plot," Jones says. "Nobody's this mad at 15 million people. There are eight billion people in the world and they're mad at 15 million? No. When they come after the Jews, it's not about the Jews.

"It's only 15 million people. It's something else. And I believe they are deliberately going after the Jews as a way to bring down the whole western world.

"I believe if they can separate blacks from Jews, if they can get people to turn on each other and promote this poison, I don't think it's about the Jews. I think it's a much bigger plot and I think we're getting tricked."

Jones has been a radical for much of his life. Now he's either mellowing (not likely), he's controlled opposition, or he merely arrives at some truth sometimes.

Thursday was an example of one of those.

