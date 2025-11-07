Trump to attend Commanders game against Lions to honor military veterans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at Northwest Field in Landover, Maryland.

Trump will be in attendance to celebrate the veteran commemoration at halftime of the game, joining Commanders owner Josh Harris in the owner's suite. Pat McAfee first announced the news, citing "sources." The Trump administration later confirmed the news by sharing McAfee's report on social media.

This will mark the first NFL game Trump has attended this season. He was at Super Bowl LIX, won by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday," the Commanders said in a statement.

September was a whirlwind for the president, who attended the U.S. Open men's final, a New York Yankees game exactly 24 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, and the Friday afternoon session of the Ryder Cup – all in New York.

Trump attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game last year, as well.

Trump will not be able to see Jayden Daniels in action, as the Commanders quarterback dislocated his left elbow following an awkward tackle in their blowout loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks.

The game is a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round, which the Commanders won, surprisingly ending the Lions' season, in which they had earned the No. 1 seed.

TRUMP PARDONS EX-MLB STAR DARRYL STRAWBERRY AFTER FAITH, SOBRIETY TURNAROUND

Trump found himself in a conundrum with the Commanders organization earlier this year, threatening to halt the team's plans to build a new stadium in the nation's capital if they didn't bring back their old "Redskins" moniker.

"My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone."

Trump also called the Commanders the "Washington 'Whatever's,'" adding that the Cleveland Guardians should do the same. However, for now, it appears the sides have buried the hatchet.

Both teams' front offices have said there are no plans to revert to their old names, or even change them again in any way.

The news of Trump's attendance followed the Pentagon announcement earlier that, because of the government shutdown, there is no funding for potential flyovers or any similar events throughout the NFL's "Salute to Service" campaign this weekend.

The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

