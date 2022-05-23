USFL Week 6 recap: Scores, standings and more as one team remains unbeaten

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League has entered the second half of its inaugural season and teams are starting to gel, especially offensively. Of the eight teams in the league, six scored more than 24 points last week for the first time this season.

Leading the pack are the Birmingham Stallions which continued its dominant stretch of play to remain the USFL's only unbeaten team. The Stallions are led by quarterback J’Mar Smith and former Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough, who scored a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the team a 33-17 over the Michigan Panthers Saturday night.

Read below to see how the league looks through six weeks.

Scoreboard

STARS 35, BANDITS 28: The Stars held off the Bandits in their Week 6 matchup to move to an even 3-3 on the season, while also dropping the Bandits to 3-3. Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu found De'Quan Hampton late in the fourth for a 16-yard touchdown to make it a seven-point game. But the Stars, led by running back Matt Colburn II, who scored three touchdowns, would hold on to win.

STALLIONS 33, PANTHERS 17: The Stallions remain unbeaten following their 16-point victory over the Panthers on Saturday evening. Running back Bo Scarbrough led the Stallions with 16 rushes for 105 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the team an eight-point lead.

BREAKERS 26, MAULERS 16: The Breakers moved to 4-2 this season with a 10-point victory over the Maulers on Sunday. The Breakers were led by the league's leading passer Kyle Sloter, who went turnover-free in the game. The Breakers also made a couple of key defensive plays, including a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ike Brown – the longest in a USFL game this season.

GENERALS 26, GAMBLERS 25: Sunday's thriller between the Generals and Gamblers was the closest game of the week. Down by five points late in the fourth quarter, Generals quarterback Luis Perez led the team on a 15-play 80-yard drive, eventually scoring on a one-yard quarterback sneak as time expired.

-

Standings

North Division

Generals (5-1)

Stars (3-3)

Panthers (1-5)

Maulers (1-5)

South Division

Stallions (6-0)

Breakers (4-2)

Bandits (3-3)

Gamblers (1-5)

-

Stat leaders thru Week 5

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,318 yards

2). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits) 1,167 yards

3). Shea Patterson (Panthers) 973 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 10 touchdowns

2). Jordan Ta-amu (Bandits) 9 touchdowns

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions) 8 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 436 yards

2). Mark Thompson (Gamblers) 423 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 408 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 5 touchdowns

2). Matt Colburn II (Stars) 4 touchdowns

3). DeAndre Johnson (Generals) 4 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr. (Generals) 32 catches

2). Kavontae Turpin (Generals) 29 catches

3). Tre Walker (Maulers) 29 catches

Receiving yards

1). Kavontae Turpin (Generals) 341 yards

2). Tre Walker (Maulers) 318 yards

3). Lance Lenoir Jr. (Panthers) 302 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Bug Howard (Stars) 4 touchdowns

2). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 4 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 4 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 76 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 61 tackles

3). Vontae Diggs (Breakers) 51 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 7.5 sacks

2). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions) 5 sacks

2). Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 4.5 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 4 interceptions

2). Will Likely (Gamblers) 4 interceptions

3). Shalom Luani (Generals) 3 interceptions

Week 7 schedule

May 28: Generals vs. Bandits (Noon ET; USA)

May 28: Breakers vs. Panthers (9 p.m. ET; FS1)

May 29: Stallions vs. Maulers (2 p.m. ET; FOX)

May 29: Stars vs. Gamblers (6 p.m. ET; NBC/Peacock)