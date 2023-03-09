Expand / Collapse search
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick 'would not let' LIV defectors back on PGA Tour

'You made your choice'

Ryan Morik
The war of words between PGA members and LIV golfers continues, and one of the game's young stars has joined the fray.

2022 U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick believes that anyone who defected from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed league should not be allowed back to their roots.

"I would not let them back," Fitzpatrick said on Barstool’s "Fore Play" podcast. "You made your choice. In my opinion, you made your choice to jump ship because you think there’s a better product out there, so that’s why you’ve gone. I don’t think you should be allowed back.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 04, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

"My thing is, you wanted to go play somewhere for more money, less events, for all the reasons that they give. So, why should you be allowed to come back and take someone else’s spot who’s committed to the PGA Tour? That would be my argument."

All LIV golfers are currently banned from PGA-sanctioned events, including the Ryder and Presidents Cups, but all four majors have allowed them to play.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Cameron Smith are some of the hottest names that went to LIV, and it's been reported that several deals struck nine figures.

Several LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA last year, claiming that its indefinite suspensions were aimed at hurting careers. Three golfers also filed a temporary restraining order to compete in the FedEx Playoffs, claiming that they qualified before joining LIV.

Due to Smith's move, he is not defending his PLAYERS Championship this weekend in Florida.

Phil Mickelson of the United States and Matt Fitzpatrick of England look down the 4th hole during Day Two of the WGC HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on November 01, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

The Masters has allowed LIV golfers to compete in next month's tournament in Augusta.