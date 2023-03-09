Tiger Woods' ex-mistress opens up about 'abusive' way she was urged to sign NDA as golfer faces lawsuit

Rachel Uchitel, Tiger Woods’ former mistress, spoke out on Thursday about being forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after her affair with the legendary golfer in 2009.

Uchitel’s remarks came as Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a lawsuit on Monday looking for a judge to declare an NDA she signed invalid and cited the Speak Out Act.

Uchitel told The Daily Mail that unlike Herman's NDA, she had been pressured to sign her NDA after she and other mistresses had begun speaking out about the scandal. She explained that the NDA Herman signed was because when people go to work for celebrities or have relationships with people who have very public lives, they want to keep their private details under a shroud of secrecy for "a number of different reason." She was wondered whether it was fair to "come out after the fact" and void it.

"That's a very different thing than, I signed an NDA to cover up bad behavior.," Uchitel said.

"There was an abusive nature in getting me to sign that [NDA] to keep me quiet, and there was abusiveness in keeping me quiet for 14 years after. But she's up against a machine now."

Uchitel told The Daily Mail that even her 10-year-old daughter is facing mocking from bullies at school who bring up her ties to Woods.

"'I will not be gagged, because it is the worst feeling, the worst feeling to have your voice tied and to not be able to tell your side of the story," she added. "In the absence of truth, people make up anything they want, and that is so debilitating. You lose all sense of power, all sense of self-esteem, and people judge you not based on facts.

"It's not a way to live, and it really can ruin your life, and it's not worth the money. Ever. It was not worth it, because so many of those things said were not true."

Herman’s lawsuit against Woods surfaced on Wednesday as well as a previous lawsuit against the trust that owned the house she lived in with the famous golfer. She claimed that "trickery" had been used to get her out of the home.