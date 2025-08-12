US Olympic track star provisionally suspended for anti-doping ‘whereabouts failures’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic medalist sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended for "whereabouts failures" under the sport’s anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday.

Kerley's attorneys responded in a statement posted on his X account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Fred Kerley has already notified the AIU that he intends to contest the allegation that he has violated the anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures, as he strongly believes that one of (or) more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location," the statement said.

"Fred will not comment further at this time out of respect for the process, and looks forward to presenting his case to the appointed hearing panel."

Kerley won the Olympic silver medal in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Games and the bronze in Paris last year. He has also earned six medals at the track and field world championships.

In May, Kerley was charged in Florida with punching a woman, a hurdler who also competed in the Olympics. That came just a few months after he was arrested for allegedly punching a Miami Beach police officer on Jan. 2, an incident in which police used a Taser on him.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING TASK FORCE FOR 2028 OLYMPIC GAMES IN LOS ANGELES

His lawyers say Kerley is innocent of those charges.

The New York Post reported that Kerley had been booked on a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

Back in January, Kerley was hit with a domestic violence charge in an unrelated incident from last year, after he was arrested following an altercation with police.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Kerley and his wife got into a verbal, and then physical, dispute on May 6, 2024 — his birthday — when Kerley's wife was in contact with an "unknown person on Instagram."

Kerley won a bronze medal in Paris in the summer in the 100 meters. Kerley won the 2022 world championships in the event, and silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also has world championships in the 4x400-meter relay in 2019 and the 4x100-meter relay in 2023.

Kerley was a part of the 4x100-meter team in Paris that was disqualified due to a botched handoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.