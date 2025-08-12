Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

US Olympic track star provisionally suspended for anti-doping ‘whereabouts failures’

Bronze and silver medalist plans to contest whereabouts failure allegations through hearing panel

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
President Trump reveals 2028 Olympics Task Force Video

President Trump reveals 2028 Olympics Task Force

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Donald Trump announcing a task force for organizing logistics for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic medalist sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended for "whereabouts failures" under the sport’s anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday.

Kerley's attorneys responded in a statement posted on his X account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley (USA) celebrates after winning bronze in the men’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.  (Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports)

"Fred Kerley has already notified the AIU that he intends to contest the allegation that he has violated the anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures, as he strongly believes that one of (or) more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location," the statement said.

"Fred will not comment further at this time out of respect for the process, and looks forward to presenting his case to the appointed hearing panel."

Kerley won the Olympic silver medal in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Games and the bronze in Paris last year. He has also earned six medals at the track and field world championships.

In May, Kerley was charged in Florida with punching a woman, a hurdler who also competed in the Olympics. That came just a few months after he was arrested for allegedly punching a Miami Beach police officer on Jan. 2, an incident in which police used a Taser on him.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING TASK FORCE FOR 2028 OLYMPIC GAMES IN LOS ANGELES

Fred Kerley competes

Fred Kerley competes in the first round of the men's 100 meter on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

His lawyers say Kerley is innocent of those charges.

The New York Post reported that Kerley had been booked on a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

Back in January, Kerley was hit with a domestic violence charge in an unrelated incident from last year, after he was arrested following an altercation with police.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Kerley and his wife got into a verbal, and then physical, dispute on May 6, 2024 — his birthday — when Kerley's wife was in contact with an "unknown person on Instagram." 

Kerley won a bronze medal in Paris in the summer in the 100 meters. Kerley won the 2022 world championships in the event, and silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fred Kerley US track and field Olympics

The track is reflected off of the glasses of Fred Kerley of USA before the men's 4x100m relay final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary in 2023. (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

He also has world championships in the 4x400-meter relay in 2019 and the 4x100-meter relay in 2023.

Kerley was a part of the 4x100-meter team in Paris that was disqualified due to a botched handoff. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.