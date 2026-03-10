Eagles' Cooper DeJean expresses dismay as 'exciting Whites' teammate set to sign elsewhere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles’ dynamic defensive back duo was broken up on Monday as NFL free agency got off to a hot start.

Reed Blankenship, who was one half of "exciting Whites" agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to The Athletic. The move ended a brief run for the two players who helped the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2024 season.

Cooper DeJean, the other half of the tandem, lamented the move.

"Damn, gonna miss my dawg. Go be great brotha," he wrote on X.

The Eagles signed Blankenship as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State before the 2022 season. He wasn’t an immediate starter and began to get first-team reps going into the 2023 season.

He and DeJean clamped down opposing offenses during the 2024 season. The team was second in points allowed as Philadelphia made its way to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, DeJean picked off Patrick Mahomes and returned the interception for a touchdown.

The Blankenship and DeJean duo was dubbed "exciting whites" as they made great plays on the field, while also being two of only a few defensive backs in the NFL who are White.

Blankenship has 308 tackles and nine interceptions in 56 career games.

It’s been a tough offseason for the Eagles so far, as fans have seen some top players agree to deals elsewhere.

Jaelan Phillips, Jahan Dotson and Nakobe Dean have already reportedly agreed to deals with new teams with rumors of more changes coming to the team.