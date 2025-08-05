Trump signs executive order establishing task force for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that created a White House Olympics task force for security purposes and other issues ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"America is a nation of champions, and in 2028, we'll show the world what America does best, and that's win…" Trump said at his presser. "The Los Angeles Olympics are shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America… It's a great time to be a sports fan in America."

The task force includes Vice President J.D. Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, White House Chief of Staff Susie Willes, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, among others.

One of the task force’s top priorities will be coordinating federal, state and local government work on transportation. They will also "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," Reuters reported.

"During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The President considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term. Sports is one of President Trump’s greatest passions, and his athletic expertise, combined with his unmatched hospitality experience will make these Olympic events the most exciting and memorable in history," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Earlier this week, LA28 chair and president Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."

"On behalf of LA28, I want to express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his Administration for their leadership and unwavering support as we prepare to deliver the largest and most ambitious Olympic and Paralympic Games ever hosted in the United States," Wasserman said in his own statement. "Since we secured this historic opportunity in 2017, President Trump has consistently recognized the magnitude of our responsibility in welcoming the world to Los Angeles. The creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."

Before the Olympics, the United States will be a host site for the FIFA World Cup , something Trump has expressed a great deal of pleasure in welcoming in 2026. Trump appeared at the FIFA Club World Cup Final last month at MetLife Stadium.

Los Angeles has been a host site for two Olympic Games, the first of which was in 1932 and the most recent in 1984.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

