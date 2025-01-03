Olympic sprinter faces domestic violence, robbery charges from 2024 incident after getting tased during arrest

U.S. Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach and tased by police, bodycam footage shows.

Kerley was then charged in a separate incident from last year.

According to police, via WSVN in Miami, the Olympian approached the site of an active investigation Thursday, saying he had parked his car nearby.

But when he was asked to leave the area, he refused, grew agitated and got into a fighting stance, police said.

A confrontation ensued, and Kerley was arrested. Bodycam footage caught Kerley being tased by an officer, while a bystander pleaded with officers to "stop" because "he didn't do anything."

Kerley faces charges of battery on a police officer, corrections officer or firefighter; resisting an officer without violence; and disorderly conduct. He was released on his own recognizance.

However, the Miami-Dade County Jail website later incidated he was back in custody on charges of domestic violence, strangulation and robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Kerley and his wife got into a verbal, and then physical, dispute in May on his birthday when Kerley's wife was in contact with an "unknown person on Instagram."

Kerley approached his wife aggressively, and she punched him out of fear, according to the affidavit. Kerley then "grabbed the victim, pushed her to the ground, encircled his arm around her neck and impeded her breathing."

The affidavit says Kerley then stole his wife's cellphone after placing her in a second chokehold. Kerley was not present when authorities arrived, and witnesses became uncooperative.

A probable cause alert was then entered into the jail's system, and he was charged after his arrest Thursday night.

Kerley won a bronze medal in Paris in the summer in the 100 meters, while teammate Noah Lyles earned his first Olympic gold. Kerley won the 2022 world championships in the event and silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

He also has world championships in the 4x400-meter relay in 2019 and the 4x100-meter relay in 2023.

Kerley was a part of the 4x100-meter team in Paris that was disqualified due to a botched handoff. Lyles figured to be a part of that team but fell ill with COVID earlier in the week, which contributed to him falling short in the 200 meters, an event for which he was the heavy favorite.

Kerley accused the United States Track and Field Association of playing favorites by adding Lyles to the 4x400-meter team in the 2024 world championships.

