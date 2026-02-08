US takes gold in figure skating team event at Winter Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympians have had a tough time getting onto the podium in the first two days of the 2026 Winter Olympics, but wrapped up Sunday with a gold medal.

U.S. figure skating took home the gold medal in the figure skating team event. Team USA had a total score of 69 points and edged Japan for the top spot by just one point. Italy finished with the bronze medal with 60 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Americans needed to finish near the top in ice dancing, pair skating, women’s singles skating and men’s singles skating. Madison Chock and Evan Bates crushed the ice dancing discipline, scoring a 133.23 and picking up the 10 points needed to start the day on top.

Danny O’Shea and Kam Ellie did enough to pick up one more point than they received in the qualifications. Though, the pair fell behind Japan’s Ryuichi Kihara and Riku Miura, Georgia’s Luka Berulava and Anastasiia Metelkina and Italy’s Niccolo Macii and Sara Conti.

AMERICAN OLYMPIAN TAKING SOCIAL MEDIA BREATHER OVER 'HATE' AFTER TRUMP CRITICISM

Amber Glenn picked up eight points in the final round of the women’s single skating but finished behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Anastasiia Gubanova.

Ilia Malinin, nicknamed the "Quad God," needed a nearly perfect routine in men’s single skating and he delivered on the biggest stage of his career thus far. He scored a 200.03 and got the 10 points needed to vault the U.S. into first place. Japan’s Shun Sato put the pressure on with his performance but only scored a 194.86.

It was the second gold medal for the U.S. on Sunday. Breezy Johnson took home the first earlier in the day in alpine skiing women’s downhill.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Americans only have two total medals going into Monday’s schedule.