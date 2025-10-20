US Olympic medalists MyKayla Skinner and Nancy Hogsead join activist sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. women's Olympians MyKayla Skinner and Nancy Hogshead have signed with the activist sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics, aligning themselves with the mission to advocate for the protection of women's sports from biological male transgender athletes.

Skinner, who won silver in vault at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, spoke up about the issue earlier this year, and is now taking a harder stance.

"I am excited to partner with [XX-XY Athletics founder] Jennifer Sey and her pro-woman XX-XY Athletics to tell my story as an athlete and a woman," Skiner told Fox News Digital.

"Finding my voice has been hard — there’s no training for that. But every female athlete should find and use hers. No one trains you for moral courage or unwavering positivity — that’s a different kind of journey. I’m going to share that too. Why? To use my platform to be a positive role model for female athletes. But really, this is for my daughter."

Skinner joins the brand after previously speaking out against her former teammate Simone Biles back in June.

After Biles ignited a social media feud with fomer NCAA swimmer and OutKick host Riley Gaines for posting about a trans softball pitcher who won a Minnesota girls' state title, Skinner was quick to side with Gaines publicly. Skinner now joins the same brand championed by Gaines, who was XX-XY Athletics' first brand ambassador when it launched in 2024.

"As an athlete who has dedicated years to a sport, I’ve always believed that true competition should elevate us — not diminish others. That’s why it’s deeply troubling to see Simone Biles publicly label a fellow female athlete a ‘sore loser’ — simply for expressing valid concerns about fairness in women's sports," Skinner said in a June statement.

"I commend and appreciate Riley Gaines for having the courage to speak up. Throughout my own career, I endured being belittled, dismissed and ostracized behind the scenes by Simone… It’s one thing to disagree. It's another to use your platform to bully and demean… We should be lifting each other up — not tearing one another down for speaking hard truths."

Meanwhile, Hogshead, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and silver medalist, is the founder of Champion Women and the Women’s Sports Policy Working Group. She has authored a petition to protect the women's category with over 500 signatures.

Now, Hogshead joins XX-XY Athletics as the brand's first Olympic gold medal brand ambassador.

"Only strict eligibility standards for girls' and women's sports can guarantee fair, safe and respectful competition for us," Hogshead told Fox News Digital. "More than 500 Olympians & Paralympians are playing it forward by signed Champion Women’s petition; they understand the dedication required to succeed and firmly support future generations of athletes by advocating for a level playing field for all."

The two medalists headline the brand's new campaign, "The Gold Medal Collection." The campaign features other Team USA talent, including Taekwondo athlete Jaycee Bassett, triathlete Shannon Grady and swimmer Réka György.

"As an athlete training to be the best in the world, I look up to women like Nancy and MyKayla, who’ve paved the way," Bassett told Fox News Digital.

"But I also know it’s on my generation to speak up and protect the path. Every hour I’ve spent training has been to test myself against the best female athletes in the world. If I’m ever asked to compete against a male, I’ll refuse. The integrity of competition relies on a level playing field for every female athlete that invests her time, dedication and sacrifice in her pursuit of excellence."