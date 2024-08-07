Expand / Collapse search
Simone Biles defends calling out former teammate: 'It was right in that moment'

MyKayla Skinner says she got death threats afterwards

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
When the United States women's gymnastics team won gold in Paris, Simone Biles clapped back at a former teammate.

Tokyo Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner called out the 2024 team's work ethic, "besides Simone," in a since-deleted video.

Biles posted a collage of photos on Instagram showing her and her teammates carrying the American flag across the floor to celebrate their gold medal victory in the team final. 

In her post on Instagram, Biles did not mince words.

Simone Biles wins all-around gold

Simone Biles stands at the award ceremony with her gold medal. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," she wrote.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Biles defended calling out her ex-teammate, saying she needed to take the "team lead" for her teammates as a three-time Olympian.

"It's important because you have to teach them to use their voices. And if not, you're a voice for the voiceless, which is okay," Biles said. "I just felt like it was right in that moment to stand up for them, because they're so young and they haven't fully stood in their power yet."

"For somebody to stand up, I know it meant a lot for [my teammates]," Biles added.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 27: (L-R) Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee, pose following the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee, pose following the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Skinner said in her newest video she thought she had made up with Biles and was "heartbroken" over what the war of words has now become. She added that she received death threats, and pleaded for Biles to tell her fanbase to cool it.

"Simone’s latest post and others that followed it fueled another wave of hateful comments, DMs, articles and emails. Hate that includes death threats to me, my family and even my agent. My family and my friends don’t deserve to be caught in the crossfire here. They’ve done nothing," Skinner said.

"To Simone, I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and a lot of people need your help now. We’ve been attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended. Your performance, the team’s performance and the Olympics in general should be a time that we support one another."

Simone Biles on the floor

Simone Biles of the United States competes during the women's floor exercise final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Biles won two more golds in Paris and also brought home a silver medal.

