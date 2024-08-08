MyKayla Skinner's husband says he’s 'proud' of wife's handling of feud with Simone Biles: 'Strongest person'

While MyKayla Skinner remains embroiled in a social media feud over her previous comments about the US gymnastics team, her husband is showing his support.

The retired gymnast, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been at the center of controversy after she took aim at the current group of US gymnasts. She suggested Team USA lacked depth and had a poor work ethic.

"Besides Simone [Biles], I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be" and "the girls just don't have the work ethic." Skinner said in a now-deleted YouTube video.

In a video posted to Instagram, Skinner apologized for her previous remarks and also called on Biles "to please put a stop" to what she described as "cyberbullying."

"Watching people cheer on the bullying which has led to threats of physical harm to me, my husband and our daughter is disgusting. So please, at this point, I am just asking for it to just stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough. So why I'm here. It's because about four weeks ago, I made a comment about work ethic and what seems to be taking place with the rising generation. To be totally clear, I take 100% responsibility for poorly articulating the point I was trying to make, and the last thing I wanted was to cause harm or offend our US Olympic team," Skinner said in the video.

"My family and my friends don't deserve to be caught in a crossfire here. They've done nothing. So, to Simone, I am asking you to directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and a lot of people need your help now. We've been hurt and attacked in ways that I am certain you never intended."

Skinner’s husband, Jonas Harmer, then came to his wife's defense via the video's comments section.

"Proud of you for apologizing when you did, staying quiet when you did, and now standing up for yourself," Harmer wrote. "You’re the strongest person I know!"

On July 30, Biles appeared to hit back at Skinner by sharing a social media post after Team USA earned gold in the team the all-round competition. "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," Biles captioned an Instagram post.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Biles defended calling out her former teammate, arguing it was her responsibility to "stand up" for the rest of the team.

"It's important because you have to teach them to use their voices. And if not, you're a voice for the voiceless, which is okay," Biles said. "I just felt like it was right in that moment to stand up for them, because they're so young and they haven't fully stood in their power yet."

"For somebody to stand up, I know it meant a lot for [my teammates]," Biles added.

Biles added to her storied career at the Paris Olympics, winning three golds and one silver medal.

