Olympics

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles recalls experiencing racism from young age

Chiles was a part of the silver medal-winning Olympic team in 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles is hoping to return from the Paris Games with gold after being a part of the team’s silver medal in Tokyo three years ago.

As Chiles prepped for the Olympics, she recalled in an interview with Teen Vogue the racism she experienced as she grew up in the sport. She talked about one incident when she was young.

Jordan Chiles competes

Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"Some lady in the crowd basically was like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be on the floor. She doesn’t even look like anybody else,’" Chiles said. "People were racially attacking me without me even really knowing. I’m young, so I only know the story because my mom told me. 

"Security had to come and say, ‘Ma’am, she’s doing everything just like everybody else.’ I’ve gotten medals taken away from me. I’ve been told that my mom wasn’t my mom. I’ve gotten told that I wasn’t Black."

Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee

Jordan Chiles, left, and Suni Lee react to being named to the U.S. Olympic Team for women's gymnastics at Target Center in Minneapolis on June 30, 2024. (Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chiles then spoke of the advice she gives to those growing up around the sport who experience similar racism as she did.

"I can tell the younger generation, ‘Look, if this ever happens, use your voice, say what you need to say. And if you get kicked out of the gym, you get kicked out of the gym,’" she told the magazine. "But at least you were able to stand up for yourself. At least you were able to tell them how you truly feel."

Jordan Chiles swings

Jordan Chiles competes on uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The women’s gymnastics portion of the Olympics begins Sunday with the team final set for Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.